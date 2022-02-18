Knowing where to search the battlefield in the Horizon Forbidden West Cradle of Echoes quest isn't clear - after seeing one of the Far Zenith members brought down by some mysterious weapon that's broken their shield, there's a lot about the situation for Aloy to investigate and learn from. But where to look? With so many clues and useful tidbits hidden around the battlefield, it's easy to lose track or miss some of the ones you're meant to find. That's why we've made this guide on where to search the battlefield in Horizon Forbidden West and the Cradle of Echoes quest.

Where to search the battlefield in the Horizon Forbidden West Cradle of Echoes quest

(Image credit: Sony)

There's 4 clues to find in the Cradle of Echoes battlefield, done by using your focus to find hazy purple signals over key objects, then physically walking over to it and triggering the interact button when prompted. At that point the clue is registered and you can move onto finding the next one.

It's quite hard to find all the clues you're looking for - not all of them are visually obvious and the purple haze blends in quite well to the colours of the environment, so if you don't know where you should be looking, the icons left by the Focus probably won't stick out much.

All battlefield clues and interactable objects

(Image credit: Sony)

Not including the Zenith corpse, there's a total of 4 clues across the battlefield. We've listed them here, along with where to find them.

Charred Weapon. The smoking remains of the weapon used on the Zenith, on the ridge West of the corpse.

The smoking remains of the weapon used on the Zenith, on the ridge West of the corpse. Corpse. Just behind the charred weapon, on the other side of some shrubbery, is an Oseram's body that makes up another clue.

Just behind the charred weapon, on the other side of some shrubbery, is an Oseram's body that makes up another clue. Spectre. An obvious one, the giant mechanical horror lying dead to the East of the Zenith's body. Walk up to it and you'll get the examine prompt.

An obvious one, the giant mechanical horror lying dead to the East of the Zenith's body. Walk up to it and you'll get the examine prompt. Camping Gear. This is the one that's very easy to miss - just further Southwest of the Oseram's body and Charred Weapon is a bedroll and blankets laid out near the back wall of the cliffs. They're partly obscured by foliage and rocks, but once you know where to look, it should be easy to find.

Once all these have been found, simply head back to Erend to discuss your findings and progress with the quest. Of course, you might have a little trouble getting to this point.

Examine the Zenith's Corpse objective glitch explained

(Image credit: Sony)

The battlefield search aspect of the quest doesn't trigger until you examine the Zenith's corpse. This actually triggered a glitch for one of us that forced us to reload a checkpoint, as you do this not with your Focus, but by pressing the triangle button when the contextual button prompt comes up - something that didn't happen until restarting the game. If you can't do this bit, it may just be this glitch - restart from the checkpoint via the pause menu, give Erend some space as he talks and walks about, then stand close to the body and hope that the icon appears. Once this is done, Aloy will comment a bit on the situation before it's time to search the battlefield for more hints as to what's going on.

Wait or go now in the Horizon Forbidden West embassy choice? | Horizon Forbidden West Aether, Poseidon, or Demeter | How to find Poseidon in Horizon Forbidden West | How to follow the orb and find HADES in Horizon Forbidden West | Where to find the source of the signal in Horizon Forbidden West | Horizon Forbidden West Yarra or Drakka choice