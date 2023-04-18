Horizon Forbidden West patch adds accessibility mode for people terrified of deep water

By Jasmine Gould-Wilson
published

Thalassophobia Mode is here just in time for Burning Shores

Horizon Forbidden West
(Image credit: Guerrilla Games)

Horizon Forbidden West players who suffer from thalassophobia - a fear of deep water - will be now be able to play the game in a newly-added accessibility mode.

Added to the game today via Patch 1.21 in preparation for the Burning Shores DLC, Guerilla Games mentions Thalassophobia Mode in its patch notes (opens in new tab) on the Horizon subreddit. Sparse details are given, but the game mode should hopefully make Horizon Forbidden West more accessible to those with a debilitating fear of deep water.

"Additional accessibility features" are also listed in the patch notes, though no further information has been given on what this might entail. Other features included in the PS5-only patch are special modes for color blindness, enlarged subtitles, an auto-pickup toggle, auto-camera, and "Navigation assist in Focus mode". It also provides support for the Burning Shores DLC, which is available to pre-download now.

Many parts of the game involve plunging Aloy into large bodies of water to complete missions or puzzles. Avoiding swimming altogether is easier said than done, with tasks like collecting all Horizon Forbidden West vista points forcing you to dive into the ocean or stare out across it. 

Exploration-based puzzles can be a hassle for anyone, even in one of the best open world games. But for someone with thalassophobia these instances could be downright distressing. Given that Horizon offers one of the best underwater gameplay experiences, though, here's hoping Thalassophobia Mode helps everyone feel more comfortable.

