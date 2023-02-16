Horizon Forbidden West fans aren't sure how to feel about its early PS Plus appearance

By Ali Jones
published

A smart pre-DLC move, or evidence of disappointing sales?

Horizon Forbidden West Aloy Pride inspired face paint
(Image credit: Guerrilla Games)

Fans of Horizon Forbidden West don't seem to know quite how to feel about the game's early appearance on PS Plus Extra.

Yesterday, Sony confirmed that Horizon Forbidden West would lead a stacked lineup for its subscription-based offerings this month. Over on the game's subreddit (opens in new tab), that addition - coming less than a year after the game's launch - has been met with a mixed response.

Many fans have noted that the decision is part of a broader marketing campaign - with the Burning Shores DLC releasing in April and Call of the Mountain launching next week, getting Forbidden West in front of as many eyes as possible seems like a no-brainer. If that strategy can be combined with an extra boost for PS Plus, why shouldn't Aloy feature as early as possible?

Others, however, have expressed some disappointment. Look past the upcoming new releases, and it might be easy to take a move to Sony's subscription service as evidence of disappointing sales. Others still (opens in new tab) have maligned their decision to buy the game, with one user asking "why even buy new games anymore" if they're set to be available for a dramatically reduced price not that long after release. A couple of unfortunate players even noted that they only bought the game in the past few weeks.

The overarching sentiment appears to be that Sony is making a smart move by getting some free promotion in place for Aloy and pals ahead of two significant franchise launches, even if some fans are upset that they might never get to play one of them.

Ali Jones
Ali Jones
News Editor

News Editor