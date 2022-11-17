Horizon Zero Dawn fans are sad they might never get to play Call of the Mountain

VR-exclusive Horizon: Call of the Mountain has a release date - but some players are upset they'll probably never get to play it.

Earlier this week, Sony announced that Call of the Mountain would be a PSVR 2 launch game. That means that the title - which puts players in the shoes of an entirely new character - will arrive on February 2023, but several players on the series' subreddit (opens in new tab) say there are many reasons why they'll have to give the latest game in the franchise a miss.

For some, it's a simple question of cost. The PSVR 2 price is $600 - more than a PS5 - and if you're not a VR fan, that's a lot to pay just to have access to a single game. Some are hoping that the game will eventually make its way to PC, where VR enthusiasts will already have a working setup, but even if Sony lets its biggest exclusive move to a new platform, the wait will be pretty long - it took three years for Horizon Zero Dawn to move to Steam.

For others, it's an issue of the hardware itself; plenty of players find themselves with crippling motion sickness when using VR headsets, something which no amount of post-apocalyptic adventuring can overcome.

While some fans (opens in new tab) might be pleased with the way in which Horizon has been positioned as the 'killer app' for the PSVR 2, others (opens in new tab) are simply hoping they won't miss out on the franchise's overall story. Call of the Mountain won't star Aloy as the main character, but she's set to show up in the game, and those who aren't expecting to play don't want that appearance to have major ramifications for the franchise's lore. If it does, it looks like fans will be turning to streamers en-masse to catch up.

