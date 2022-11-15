Horizon Call of the Mountain is a PSVR 2 launch title

Horizon VR spin-off Call of the Mountain has been confirmed as a PSVR 2 launch title.

Earlier today on November 15, developer Guerrilla Games confirmed the release date for Horizon Call of the Mountain via the tweet below. That release date of February 22, 2023 makes the new VR spin-off a day one launch title for PlayStation's new-get PSVR 2 headset for the PS5.

Climb to new heights. Horizon Call of the Mountain, created exclusively for PlayStation®VR2 by Guerrilla and @FirespriteGames, is launching on 22 February 2023! Get ready to step into the shoes of Ryas in this exciting adventure. Read more here: https://t.co/ppP3ZhV7Rs pic.twitter.com/aUJKaoTeEpNovember 15, 2022 See more

In a blog post (opens in new tab) on the developer's website, a little more light is shed on the new adventure. Call of the Mountain stars former Shadow Carja Warrior Ryas in the leading role, as he desperately searches for redemption, apparently "haunted by a difficult past."

An apparent master at climbing and archery, Ryas will really be put to the test in Call of the Mountain, coming up against hordes of the mechanical beasts we know so well from the other Horizon games. Speaking of, mainline game protagonist Aloy will also be making an appearance in the new VR game in a supporting role.

There's a fair few months until the PSVR 2 headset finally launches, but pre-orders are actually going live later today on November 15 for the first time. Make sure to head over to our guide on where to pre-order PSVR 2 if you're eager to get your hands on the new-gen tech as soon as it launches on February 22, 2023. Considering the PSVR 2 price point is pretty steep at $549.99, it'll be interesting to see if pre-orders sell through near-instantaneously.

Read up on our best PSVR games guide if you're eager for more VR offerings before the new headset launches.