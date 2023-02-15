Horizon Forbidden West reportedly leads a stacked PS Plus line-up for February

Horizon Forbidden West and other gems will reportedly arrive on the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog later this month in February.

That's according to reliable and long-standing leaker billbil-kun, posting on their personal Twitter account earlier today, February 15. According to the leaker, bangers like Horizon Forbidden West, Resident Evil 7, Scarlet Nexus, and Borderlands 3 will all be made available for PS Plus subscribers later this month on February 21.

PREMIEREFebruary 2023 PS Plus Game Catalog additions🔹Horizon Forbidden West🔹Scarlet Nexus🔹Resident Evil 7: Biohazard🔹Borderlands 3🔹And more to come...⌛️Available from February 21th#PlaystationPlus #Extra #Premium #Playstation pic.twitter.com/4gsufdUEOcFebruary 15, 2023 See more

In other words, anyone subscribed to the PS Plus subscription service may be able to download the four aforementioned titles next week, if this leak is legitimate. It's worth noting that billbil-kun has a staggeringly accurate history of leaking information relating to the PS Plus service, extending as far back as August 2022 for months on end.

All things considered, it's a seriously stacked line-up for PS Plus users. Horizon Forbidden West is an excellent sequel which sees Aloy venturing to far untamed lands in what used to be California, while Resident Evil 7 is one of the best horror games of recent memory, single-handedly rescuing and rebooting the Resident Evil franchise at large after the sixth mainline entry.

Don't overlook Scarlet Nexus, though. The action-RPG from yesteryear is an absolutely stellar game from Bandai Namco, taking place in the far future where elite groups of soldiers are dispatched to save the world from an encroaching monster threat. The twists and turns of this one bring to mind Square Enix's amazing Nier Automata.

Finally, Borderlands 3 rounds out the group of four as another ace action-RPG, bringing together Gearbox's penchant for mayhem and destruction with a truckload of creative weapons and enemies to shoot them with. All four games in this month's PS Plus Game Catalog additions could all be considered bangers for various reasons.

Considering January 2023's PS Plus games including Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Fallout 76, and Axiom Verge 2, it's been a great start to the year for the service.