Horizon Forbidden West development is "on track" and release date news is coming "very soon"

Guerrilla Games says that Horizon Forbidden West development is "on track" and suggests a release date announcement is coming "very soon."

The studio took to Twitter shortly after Thursday's State of Play stream, which revealed a glorious 14 minutes of Horizon Forbidden West gameplay. We got to see a beautiful new location, a few new tools in Aloy's arsenal, a thrilling boss battle, and more. But one thing that was noticeably missing from today's update was a release date, and naturally some folks on social media were a little disappointed.

Not long after the State of Play ended, Guerrilla Games took to Twitter to clear the air, explaining that while a release date hasn't been decided on yet, everything's going smoothly behind the scenes and we shouldn't be waiting long for news on that front.

"Thanks for watching our #HorizonForbiddenWest gameplay reveal!," reads Guerrilla Games' tweet. "We don't have an exact release date just yet, but development is on track and we will have an update for you very soon - thank you as always for your ongoing support!"

We're glass-half-full people here at GamesRadar, and while it sucks we don't have a release date for the highly anticipated Horizon Zero Dawn sequel, it's reassuring to hear Guerrilla confirm that development is still on track. That likely means the previously announced 2021 release window is still in place. And even though Sony is skipping E3 again this year, that doesn't mean it won't hold a summer conference, which is probably where we'll finally get the release date.

