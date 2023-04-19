Here's the full Horizon Forbidden West Burning Shores map

The new Burning Shores area adds a decent chunk to the already vast map

Horizon Forbidden West Burning Shores DLC
(Image credit: Sony)

The Horizon Forbidden West Burning Shores map is pretty substantial, with the DLC adding quite a chunk to the already vast Horizon Forbidden West map

The actual Burning Shores area sits to the south of the core map, and is only accessible initially via a story mission that starts in Tilda's Mansion. You can only actually play the DLC after you've finished the main storyline - aka completed the Singularity mission. 

It's then that you'll get access to the full Horizon Forbidden West Burning Shores map, which is - as you'd expect - initially covered by the fog of war. Take a look below:

Horizon Forbidden West Burning Shores DLC

(Image credit: Sony)

Comprising of multiple smaller islands, the Burning Shores locale is actually meant to represent Los Angeles, and although geographically it's not a match, it does offer up LA wanderers some ruins that'll look very recognizable. 

From the Hollywood sign, to the LAX airport area, to Santa Monica pier, there are plenty of real-world locations to see the remnants of in Horizon Forbidden West's expansion. 

Size-wise, we reckon Horizon Forbidden West's Burning Shores map is roughly a third of the size of the main map, and it contains everything from its own Cauldron, secrets, collectibles, and more. Of course, there are also four Horizon Forbidden West Burning Shores new machines to discover and take down, as well as a fresh character to befriend amongst a new collection of Quen explorers. 

For many it's going to be quite the refresher on all of the game's various systems and mechanics, so don't worry if you have to look up how to use the Pullcaster in Horizon Forbidden West, because we absolutely did.

