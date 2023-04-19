All the Horizon Forbidden West Burning Shores new machines

Horizon Forbidden West Burning Shores' new machines are now out in the wild for you to encounter and discover as Aloy. During your adventures throughout the Burning Shores expansion for Horizon Forbidden West, you'll be introduced to a handful of new machines that each have their own weaknesses and abilities for you to tackle. As you progress through the main story missions, you'll naturally come across all of the machines along the way. Not unlike the base game, you can snag yourself the All New Machines Scanned trophy if you remember to use your focus to scan each one before you finish taking them down.

From a smaller airborne enemy to a ginormous new foe, the Horizon Forbidden West Burning Shores DLC certainly brings some memorable new additions to the expansion's setting. So, if you want to make sure you've ticked off all of the Horizon Forbidden West Burning Shores new machines off your list, read on below to find a rundown.

Waterwing

(Image credit: Sony)

This medium-sized flying machine is one of the new machines in Burning Shores that you'll likely come across first. If you take on the very first side quest The Splinter Within in the opening settlement Fleet's End, for example, some of these winged foes will cross your path. With lots of bird-like machines in the world of Horizon Forbidden West, the game will even prompt you when you encounter the new machine for the first time.

Stingspawn

(Image credit: Sony)

The smallest new addition comes in the shape of a little machine known as a Stingspawn that emerges from an egg. The Stingspawn will pop up during the first main story mission, with plenty of opportunities to scan one of them.

Bilegut

(Image credit: Sony)

One of the larger new machines is the Bilegut, which looks like a giant toad complete with a long grappling tongue. This foe uses scrap to produce Stingspawn, so if you come across either of these new machines, you'll likely encounter the other at the same time.

Horus

(Image credit: Sony)

The final new machine Horus is by far the biggest. The huge, spider-like machine seen behind the Hollywood sign is also encountered during the main story mission, but as one of the more unique instances, it's good to remember to scan it when the chance is presented to you.

