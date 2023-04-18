Horizon Forbidden West's Burning Shores map is roughly a third of the size of the main map

The size of Horizon Forbidden West's Burning Shores map has been revealed ahead of the DLC launching.

Earlier today on April 18, PlayStation Access gave viewers a sneak peak at the opening hour of the Burning Shores expansion for Horizon Forbidden West. At roughly 12 minutes and 50 seconds, we get a brief overview of the Burning Shores map, and it looks to be surprisingly big for a DLC add-on.

Of course, the vast majority of the map is covered by the classic 'fog of war,' as Aloy hasn't yet ventured beyond the starting section. Burning Shores looks to have a pretty diverse landscape surrounding Los Angeles though - ranging from tropical beaches of southern California to an entire volcano, for some reason.

If we had to guess, we'd estimate the Burning Shores map to be around one third the size of Horizon Forbidden West's overall map. Considering Guerrilla's sequel had an absolute staggering amount to see in its vast map though, rest assured that the Burning Shores map looks pretty large in its own right, considering the competition it's up against.

Horizon Forbidden West's Burning Shores DLC expansion finally launches tomorrow on April 19, exclusively for PS5 players, unlike the base game. The Burning Shores pre-load is now live for everyone who's already purchased it, and Guerrilla has already shown off some seriously exciting new combat abilities Aloy can unlock in her journey through LA in the new expansion.

Oh, Horizon Forbidden West's expansion also introduces a new companion for Aloy to journey with, and fans think she's girlfriend material for our hero.