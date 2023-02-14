Ready to grab the Honkai Star Rail Twitch drops? As part of the final beta, Honkai Star Rail has enabled Twitch drops, giving away free March 7th avatar frames and even a second chance at beta access. And if that wasn't enough there are more rewards from the Honkai Star Rail pre-registration event.

Here’s how to link your HoYoverse and Twitch accounts and participate in the Honkai Star Rail Twitch drops event.

What is the Honkai Star Rail Twitch drops event?

The Honkai Star Rail Twitch drops event takes place during the game’s final closed beta, which started on February 10. It will likely remain open until the beta ends.

The event itself is quite simple; you need to go to the official website, link your HoYoverse and Twitch accounts, and watch Honkai Star Rail livestreams. After you’ve watched for a certain amount of time, you’ll receive a Twitch drop.

Honkai Star Rail Twitch drop requirements

Everyone can participate in the Honkai Star Rail Twitch drops event, as long as you do the following:

Create a HoYoverse account. If you’ve played Genshin Impact or Honkai Impact 3rd before, you should have an account already. Pre-register for Honkai Star Rail. If you haven’t done so yet, you can follow [our guide]. Have a Twitch account and link this to your HoYoverse account.

To connect your HoYoverse account to Twitch, follow this link and click ‘link account’. You need to log in to both your HoYoverse account as well as Twitch. Once that’s done, click the ‘link and activate Twitch drops’ button. You’re ready to receive rewards!

Honkai Star Rail Twitch drop rewards

As part of the Twitch drops event, you have a chance to receive the following special rewards:

Access to the final Honkai Star Rail beta (first 20,000 participants only).

(first 20,000 participants only). A HoYoLAB avatar frame: March 7th.

Note that the first one, access to the final beta, is only granted to the first 20,000 players who enter the Twitch drops event and have successfully received the March 7th avatar frame. Beware that the beta is only available to PC players, and that it may take up to 48 hours before you can join. If you don’t get beta access, you can still receive the avatar frame.

How to obtain Honkai Star Rail Twitch drops

To receive Twitch drops, simply visit Twitch and watch a Honkai Star Rail livestream . Check whether the streamer has Twitch drops enabled; if so, there should be a small text banner confirming this at the top of the chat. You can also check your personal drop progress by clicking on your profile and scrolling down to ‘drops and rewards’. Note that it may take up to 24 hours to find the avatar reward in your account.

If you have beta access, but you didn’t partake in the Twitch drops event, you might be able to receive the March 7th avatar frame immediately upon linking your HoYoverse and Twitch accounts (no need to watch Twitch streams first).

And that concludes everything you need to know about Honkai Star Rail Twitch drops. Happy watching!