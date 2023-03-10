Hogwarts Legacy's new patch notes didn't mention the best part: silencing Ignatia Wildsmith

Hogwarts Legacy dropped a new update earlier this week targeting online connectivity and ray tracing support, and it turns out the patch notes left out the most important part: telling Ignatia Wildsmith to shut up.

Chandler Wood, community manager at developer Avalanche, confirmed the omitted change in a tweet (opens in new tab). "Reduced the frequency of Ignatia Wildsmith's lines (a significant reduction), so while travel is definitely more convenient with Floo powder, you won't have to hear about it constantly," he said.

If you haven't heard Ignatia Wildsmith, you either haven't played Hogwarts Legacy or you've been playing on hard mode by avoiding Floo Flame fast travel. Ignatia is the inventor of Floo travel, you see, and doesn't miss a chance to point that out or just hound you about your plans for the day. The witch is just one of those overly chatty NPCs that you get tired of listening to, especially when their incessant dialogue is tethered to fast travel, which is kind of important.

Ignatia's become so infamous among Hogwarts Legacy players that many have crowned her the most-hated character in Harry Potter canon, villains like Voldemort be damned. Is that called for? Probably not; I can think of at least one witch who I find considerably more annoying. But Ignatia's dialogue does grate a fair bit, so this patch is a welcome change.

