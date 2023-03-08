New Hogwarts Legacy update targets online connectivity and ray tracing support

A new Hogwarts Legacy update focuses on a suite of gameplay and performance fixes, as well as improvements to online connectivity.

Posted (opens in new tab) earlier today, the latest Hogwarts Legacy patch notes are split between PC and console, but both state that "this patch addresses overall gameplay, performance and stability as well as online connection problems." Those connection problems should mean that issues with any downloadable content (i.e. from the deluxe editions of the game) should now be resolved.

Elsewhere, the priority appears to be bug fixes and visual errors. For example, NPCs should no longer 'treadmill' during the House Cup ceremony. There's a slightly bigger focus on ray tracing on PC, which should now be more stable, even during long playthroughs.

The notes make no reference to the last-gen Hogwarts Legacy delay, announced earlier this week. At the time, Warner Bros said it was still "working hard to deliver the best possible experience on all platforms." That has many fans either preparing for the worst or suggesting that it's time to put the PS4 and Xbox One generation to bed. Today's patch will probably help a little on that front, but there's not a huge amount of faith that the game will hold up for those older consoles.

The release of Hogwarts Legacy has been the subject of criticism and debate due to J.K. Rowling's public stance on gender identity, which continues to challenge the inclusivity at the heart of the Harry Potter community. Here is our explainer on the Hogwarts Legacy controversy.

