Hogwarts Legacy PS4 and Xbox One launch delayed by a month

The last-gen launch of Hogwarts Legacy has been delayed by a month, to May 5.

In a tweet, the game's official account said that the team was "overwhlemed with gratitude for the response to Hogwarts Legacy from fans around the globe. The team is working hard to deliver the best possible experience on all platforms and we need more time to do this. Hogwarts Legacy will launch for PS4 and Xbox One [on] May 5, 2023."

This is the second time that the last-gen versions of the game have been pushed back. Back in December, ahead of the game's initial launch last month, those versions were delayed until April 4, with the Nintendo Switch release coming even later on July 25.

It marks the latest in a surprisingly long history of delays for the game, which was initially set to launch in 2021, but was eventually pushed into December 2022 before a third delay landed it on its February 10, 2023 release date. The last-gen versions slipped further than that, and have now moved again.

In spite of those delays, the game has been a huge commercial success, earning Warner Bros 12 million copies sold and $850 million in revenue in its first two weeks, and becoming one of the biggest Steam games (by concurrent players) of all time.

The release of Hogwarts Legacy has been the subject of criticism and debate due to J.K. Rowling's public stance on gender identity, which continues to challenge the inclusivity at the heart of the Harry Potter community. Here is our explainer on the Hogwarts Legacy controversy.