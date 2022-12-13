Hogwarts Legacy delayed on PS4, Xbox One, and especially Switch

Hogwarts Legacy has been delayed on PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch, Warner Bros. Games has announced.

To be clear, the game is still set to release on new-gen platforms, including PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC, on February 10, but it's now releasing later than planned on last-gen consoles. Specifically, the PS4 and Xbox One versions of Hogwarts Legacy will now launch on April 4, 2023, while the Switch version is now due out on July 25 - two and five-month delays, respectively.

No specific reason was provided for the delay, but a tweet from Warner Bros. assures "the team is looking forward to bringing you the game and we want to deliver the best possible game experience across all platforms."

Hogwarts Legacy has an early access period that lets you play 72 hours early if you pre-order the Digital Deluxe edition of the game. However, with this latest delay to the last-gen versions, that early access is now exclusive to PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC. In an official FAQ (opens in new tab) for the game, Warner Bros. confirmed that "to get everyone in the game as early as possible, the Hogwarts Legacy Standard and Deluxe Editions for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One will launch together on April 4, 2023 without Early Access."

Again, it's unclear why the game's being delayed on last-gen consoles, but the presumption is that the developers need more time to optimize the experience on older hardware. Ideally, this ensures the game will run well regardless of platform, but only time will tell.

Look out for another Hogwarts Legacy gameplay showcase tomorrow, December 14.

