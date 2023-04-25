Hitting Diablo 4's level cap will take over 150 hours "for the average player"

Blizzard Entertainment says it will take over 150 hours "for the average player" to hit the level cap in Diablo 4.

One Diablo 4 fan has taken to Twitter to ask for clarification on the length of time it takes to get to level 100, the max level for a character. In response to the query, Diablo 4 associate game director Joseph Piepiora confirms that reaching the level cap will take 150 hours or more "for the average player". So if you're keen to max out any of the game's five classes in the near future, you'll be spending a lot of your summer roaming around Sanctuary.

Earlier this month, Piepiora revealed that Diablo 4's battle pass takes roughly 80 hours to complete, meaning there's no shortage of content on offer for fans. That said, the developer has previously stressed that the game isn't meant to be played forever. "There are creatures that you will continue to fight at higher and higher difficulties [beyond level 100]," Piepiora explained. "But this is content where you'll be kind of pushing yourself to see how far you can take your build, rather than trying to reach some endless grind of rewards as time goes on beyond level 100." In a more recent interview, he also made it clear that despite its MMO qualities, "Diablo IV remains firmly in the ARPG camp".

If you missed the Diablo 4 betas held earlier this year or are keen to give the game another go before its launch on June 6, then make sure to mark your calendar for Friday, May 12, as another open beta will be kicking off then. This one runs until Sunday, May 14 and will be playable on all platforms.

