Hitman 3 Lust DLC brings a new assignment and other additions next week

The Hitman 3 Lust DLC is coming on July 27.

Following the release of Season of Greed , Season of Pride , and Season of Sloth , Lust will once again take players into the mind of Agent 47 by offering more in-game content including a fancy new red suit, known in the game as The Scarlet Suit, as well as The Serpent’s Tongue crossbow, another weapon called The Serpent’s Bite, and new mission The Lust Assignation.

The Lust chapter was announced via a sultry new trailer which sees Agent 47 navigate what appears to be a nightclub where an enigmatic voice asks the assassin: “Do you like to party, Agent 47?” The trailer also features several references to snakes - which makes the serpent-themed items make a lot more sense - as well as masquerade masks that gives the whole trailer a mysterious and uneasy vibe.

The Seven Deadly Sins expansion collection is made up of seven DLC packs with each one based on one of the seven deadly sins: pride, greed, lust, envy, gluttony, wrath, and sloth. Each expansion includes cosmetic upgrades, new weapons, and a new mission. After Lust, players can still look forward to expansions based on wrath, envy, and gluttony sometime in the near future.

Each pack is available for $4.99/£4.19 each. Players also have the option to purchase the entire collection for a one-off $29/£24 which will automatically make each expansion available to you upon its release. You’re also going to be making a slight saving by purchasing the packs as a whole collection.

Hitman 3 was released earlier this year and the game’s developer IO Interactive has given fans plenty of reasons to either revisit the game or pick it up for the first time a few months down the line. Not only is the Seven Deadly Sins DLC pack on offer, but also plenty of other regular and free content and technical updates.

Hitman 3, as well as the Seven Deadly Sins expansion pack is available now on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/Xbox Series S, and PC. A Cloud version of Hitman 3 is also available on Nintendo Switch.

Hitman 3 tips | Hitman 3 Death In The Family Dartmoor Clues | Hitman 3 Mission Stories and all assassinations | Hitman 3 secret ending | Hitman 3 Elusive Targets