Hit-Girl from Kick-Ass probably has a better PC setup than you do

Actor Chloe Grace Moretz, who you may know as Hit-Girl from Kick-Ass, has got herself an impressive PC build after asking for advice from gamers on Twitter.

Things began when Moretz asked for advice on Twitter (opens in new tab): "For a PC set up, where should I begin, how deep do I need to get into the intricacies of it! I know that I can keep customizing the set up as I go right?" the tweet read.

Several PC gamers came to the actor's aid offering suggestions and within 24 hours, Moretz then tweeted (opens in new tab) that custom PC builders PowerGPU had built her a PC. If you were wondering, Chloe's new build has a 4090 graphics card which she plans to put to good use when playing Warzone 2 at 400FPS in 4K. Yes, we're all insanely jealous too.

This isn't the first time Moretz has taken to Twitter to share her gaming-related interests. Around the same time that she was asking for advice for her PC setup, the actor also reminisced about the PSP from 2005. "Why hasn’t PlayStation brought back the PSP??? That thing was so fun," the tweet (opens in new tab) read.

A month or so before this, Moretz also took to Twitter to share that she had been playing the Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 open beta "non-stop" when it went live around a month ago. "I have been playing this MWII open beta nonstop lol and I am *obsessed*, who else is loving it?" the tweet (opens in new tab) read.

It's great to see celebrities show more of their unexpected hobbies online. A little while ago fellow gamer and Superman actor Henry Cavill made news when he upgraded his PC with the (at the time) hard-to-find NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090. The actor - who is also known for playing Geralt of Rivia in Netflix's The Witcher series -has also been vocal about his love of CD Projekt Red's RPG as well as other games such as Rockstar's Red Dead Redemption .