High on managed democracy, Helldivers 2 soldiers taunt D&D-style Game Master Joel after liberating 6 planets, defending 2, and capturing 2 whole sectors in days

Helldivers 2 players are confidently taunting Game Master Joel after taking six planets, defending two, and capturing two whole sectors in just a few days of hard-hitting, democracy-spreading action. Something that's sparking fear in others afraid of the retaliation the overlord will inevitably bring.

Over the last few days, Helldivers 2 dedicated democracy enthusiasts have been on a tear. They've successfully liberated the Umlaut sector, accomplishing the Major Order to activate the Terminid Control System over the past weekend while also driving the Automaton forces out of the Severin sector. Considering Super Earth's forces have been fighting on two frontiers at once, liberating two sectors at once is a huge accomplishment.

That's even more impressive considering the Severin sector contains Malevelon Creek, the infamous planet dubbed "robot Vietnam" for just how brutal the firefights with Automatons get. In total, this means Helldivers 2 troopers have liberated six planets and successfully defended two planets in just a few days, equating to two sectors captured.

This has led to players taunting Game Master Joel. Helldivers 2 has one developer who's in control of the Galactic War effort. This developer dictates which planets the Terminid and Automaton forces will attack next and doles out Major Orders for players to fulfill. Take a look at the two popular Twitter and Reddit posts below for just a sampling of the taunting Joel has endured over the past day.

There's a lot of people reminding others to watch what they say about the omnipotent Game Master. You can see the two subreddit posts below warning people off taunting Joel for fear of retaliation, and even in responses to the two victorious posts above, there's a litany of players asking everyone to chill before Joel responds.

"Joel is just letting people have their moment," writes one response, wearily. "Bold of you to assume this isn't all playing directly into Joel's true plan," adds another. "For the Love of All That is democratic don't piss off space god!!!!!" writes another comment, fearing Joel's wrath. When you think about it, I suppose the Game Master basically is 'Space God.'

We probably don't have long to wait until Helldivers 2's Game Master does respond. At the time of writing, there isn't a Major Order active in Helldivers 2, since players liberated the Umlaut sector and activated the Terminid Control System in just a few days.

Considering Joel recently halted mech deployment earlier this month after Tien Kwan came under attack by Automatons, there's no telling what the Game Master could pull next. I wouldn't be surprised if the next twist in the Galactic War centres around the Terminid Control System, and whether it succeeds or fails to actually quarantine the bugs once and for all.

