High on Life DLC trailer turns last year's funniest FPS into a horror game

High on Life has revealed the first trailer for its horror-themed expansion titled High on Knife.

During today's Xbox Games Showcase Extended, Squanch Games gave us a sneak peak into High on Knife's gameplay, and it looks a little like an unofficial Dead Space crossover, with the player character seemingly being stalked by several different and equally terrifying monsters on a claustrophobic, dimly lit alien spacecraft.

In a press release, Squanch Games studio director Mike Fridley says High on Life is "incorporating more of a horror-comedy vibe," while chief creative officer Mikey Spano describes the new setting as "darker" and "scarier," featuring the "mysterious, goopy new boss named Mux."

There are also two new guns being added: Harper, an ex-military pistol running from her past and B.A.L.L., a pinball gun operated by a "chaotic gaggle of little gibberish-speaking weirdos."

"You'll need both of them as well as Knifey’s hyper-violent new upgrade to overcome the powerful, two-headed, laser-beam-blasting Bloat that hunts you in the dark," said Spano. "This is just a small slice of the DLC - there's a ton more weird, funny, and surprising stuff we packed in that we think you'll love so make sure to stay tuned!"

The trailer for High on Knife confirms the DLC will be "available for purchase only," so while High on Life itself is available on Game Pass, the horror-themed expansion will be a separate purchase. It's not clear how much it'll cost or when it's launching.

