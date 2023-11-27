Hey! Listen! These are the best Cyber Monday deals for Zelda fans

Cyber Monday deals are here and if you're a Legend of Zelda fan there are some particularly special surprises in store. Open up the treasure chest and bask in that twinkly sound effect, because we've found all the biggest offers for Link fans across the US.

There's a Bokoblin in the room which we have to address first, though. Both The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and Breath of the Wild have jumped up in price since last week's Black Friday offers. That doesn't mean Cyber Monday has them off the shelves - we're still seeing discounts that would have been excellent any other time of year. However, you won't quite find the $30 / $50 record lows of the weekend up for grabs any more.

That said, there are still plenty of discounts across other games and on the merch side of things, savings are really kicking into gear. From hardback lore and strategy guides to figures, stickers, and buildables there's plenty to get stuck into this Cyber Monday.

So, if you're a Legend of Zelda fan - or you're buying for someone who is - get stuck into the web's best offers just below. Of course, we're also bringing you plenty more Cyber Monday Nintendo Switch deals here at GamesRadar as well.

Cyber Monday's best Legend of Zelda deals

Games

Cadence of Hyrule: Crypt of the NecroDancer | $24.99 $10 at Walmart

Save $15 - After something slightly different? This digital edition of Crypt of the NecroDancer featuring all your favorites from the Zelda world is down to just $10 at Walmart right now. Buy it if: ✅ You enjoy rhythm games

✅ You're happy with a digital download Don't buy it if: ❌ You only play physical games Price Check: Amazon: $17.49 | Best Buy: $17.49



The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild | $59.99 $41.99 at Walmart

Save $18 - We were seeing Breath of the Wild down to $30 at Walmart but since prices have risen that's gone up to $41.99. Still, this is the best discount on the web right now. Buy it if: ✅ You're getting ahead of Tears of the Kingdom

✅ You want an open world adventure

✅ You're a fan of the series Don't buy it if: ❌ You don't have loads of hours to play Price Check: Best Buy: $50.99 | Amazon: $48.97



The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening | $59.99 $39.99 at Walmart

Save $20 - We don't see this Switch remake of Link's Awakening on sale too often, but Walmart has it down to just $39.99 today. That's excellent news for new fans or nostalgic ones. Buy it if: ✅ You want classic Zelda dungeon crawling

✅ You enjoy a top down perspective Don't buy it if: ❌ You'd prefer a more open world endeavor Price Check: Best Buy: $42.99 | Amazon: $53.46



The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom | $69.99 $59 at Walmart

Save $17 - Walmart was previously offering a $49.99 sale price on Tears of the Kingdom, but that's just ticked up a little this morning. Still, grabbing one of the year's biggest releases for $10 off certainly isn't anything to be sniffed at. Buy it if: ✅ You like open-world adventures

✅ You enjoyed Breath of the Wild Don't buy it if: ❌ You didn't enjoy Breath of the Wild Price Check: Amazon: $59.99 | Best Buy: $69.99

Merch

Tears of the Kingdom 50pc sticker set | $5.99 $4.96 at Amazon

Save $1 - Who doesn't love stickers! You can grab a massive 50pc bumper pack for just under $5 at Amazon right now. Yes, it's only a dollar saving but this far down the price scale that can mean a lot more. Buy it if: ✅ You're accessorizing

✅ You want stickers from the latest game Don't buy it if: ❌ You keep things sticker free

Funlab Zelda styled Nintendo Switch case | $16.99 $12.99 at Walmart

Save $4 - This Zelda styled Funlab Nintendo Switch case is on sale for $4 off at Walmart right now. It's another smaller saving but it does drop the price to nearer $10 than $20. Buy it if: ✅ You take your Switch out with you

✅ You want plenty of storage Don't buy it if: ❌ You want a more durable rugged case Price Check: Best Buy: OOS | Amazon: OOS



Glowing Master Sword building set | $29.99 $14.99 at Amazon

Save $15 - This building set leaves you with a glow in the dark master sword once you've put all 323 pieces together. Unfortunately this is a Prime only offer but it is a record low price at 50% off. Buy it if: ✅ You want a cheaper alternative to Lego

✅ You have the perfect place to store it Don't buy it if: ❌ You're buying for age 6 and under Price Check: Walmart: OOS | Best Buy: OOS



Link Breath of the Wild 4-inch action figure | $23 $18.90 at Walmart

Save $5 - If you're after a little Link to keep you company, you'll find $5 off this Breath of the Wild action figure at Walmart right now. Buy it if: ✅ You're building a collection

✅ You want a poseable figure Don't buy it if: ❌ You want super realism Price Check: Amazon: OOS | Best Buy: OOS

Link Building Set | $28.98 $21.38 at Amazon

Save $7 - This set sends you home with both blue and green versions of the Link buildable figure. At 334 pieces you're getting some solid value in these little buildables - just be sure to check that 5% off coupon. Buy it if: ✅ You want a cheap alternative to Lego

✅ You're after both figures in one Don't buy it if: ❌ You're gifting for kids younger than 6

The Legend of Zelda Encyclopedia | $39.99 $21.93 at Amazon

Save $18 - The Legend of Zelda Encyclopedia is just a dollar away from its lowest price ever here. That's excellent news for anyone after the lore guide - though note this stops at Twilight Princess. Buy it if: ✅ You're a collector

✅ You want the ins and outs of Zelda history Don't buy it if: ❌ You're after a strategy guide Art & Artifacts | $39.99 $20.46 at Amazon

Hyrule Historia | $39.99 $25.49 at Amazon

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Complete Official Guide (Collector's Edition) | $44.99 $26.85 at Amazon

Save $18 - For those after more of a strategy guide for Tears of the Kingdom, this Collector's Edition Official Guide is looking pretty sweet at Amazon right now. You'll find the full guide in here, complete with a hardback finish. Buy it if:

✅ You missed out on the collector's edition of the game

✅ You're a collector Don't buy it if:

❌ You're after deeper lore information Price Check: Walmart: $26.85 | Best Buy: OOS



