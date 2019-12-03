Here's your first look at Resident Evil 3, courtesy of its leaked PlayStation cover

Those much rumoured reports of a Resident Evil 3 Remake in the works at Capcom seem to have finally been confirmed with hard evidence. Recent datamines of the PlayStation Network have discovered what appear to be official covers for the upcoming survival horror game.

Check all three leaked images out below:

Resident Evil 3 Remake cover art has appeared on PSNhttps://t.co/rG5UBaXiEH pic.twitter.com/4btaentlgIDecember 3, 2019

The covers reveal that Nemesis, the big bad from the original game of 1999, will be back in action as the remake's main antagonist, alongside lead characters Jill Valentine and Carlos Oliveira, looking ready for combat against the backdrop of Raccoon City.

Reports of a Resident Evil 3 Remake began swirling a few weeks ago, with rumours of 2020 release date which would launch the game in the same year as upcoming asymmetric multiplayer spin-off Project Resistance.

It's expected that the game will be officially announced at the upcoming Game Awards show next week, but perhaps this very compelling leak will force Capcom to reveal its hand a little earlier than expected.

It's no surprise that Capcom is working on a Resident Evil 3 Remake, especially given the studio's history of reimagining and revisiting the series in the past, most recently with the hugely successful release of Resident Evil 2 Remake earlier this year. We'll let you know if and when we hear anything more about the title as it surfaces.

