Resident Evil 3 remake is reportedly coming next year

Resident Evil 3 is reportedly in active development at Capcom and will be released sometime next year, according to YouTuber Spawn Wave and multiple sources that spoke with Video Games Chronicle . Following the remarkable success of the Resident Evil 2 remake that dropped this January, it makes sense that Capcom would want to push out another remake as soon as possible, and they allegedly are.

The Resident Evil 2 remake dropped 21 years after the original PS1 game and has enjoyed commercial and critical success. It's up for the Game of the Year at this year's Game Awards, and it's already secured a Golden Joystick for 2019's Ultimate Game of the Year. Could we be getting more news about Resident Evil 3 at Geoff Keighley's big night? It's certainly possible.

Getting another remake out next year is a manageable task for Capcom, as they'd probably be able to reuse assets and other builds from Resident Evil 2. But since Project Resistance is also due out in 2020, it'll be interesting to see how Capcom handles the release schedule. Maybe we'll get Project Resistance in early to mid 2020 and Resident Evil 3 closer to Holiday 2020. We do know that there was a Resident Evil 3 Easter egg hidden in the Project Resistance closed beta. At this point, it's a guessing game, as we've got no further details beyond the reported existence of the game.

Resident Evil 3 was released in September 1999 and was officially titled Resident Evil 3: Nemesis. The game follows Jill Valentine in her wildly inappropriate outfit for zombie killing as she tries to escape Raccoon City overrun by a population infected with the T-virus. The game famously introduces the antagonist Nemesis, a villain with questionable veneers who you can never defeat until the final fight - that's right, even if you seem to evade or beat him during an earlier encounter, that big boy will inevitably smash through a wall like the undead Kool-Aid Man again.

We'll keep an eye out for any more Resident Evil 3 announcements, so stay alert.