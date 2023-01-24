Here's how to watch the Xbox Developer_Direct livestream

If you're wondering how to watch the Xbox Developer_Direct livestream, you've come to the right place.

After officially being announced on January 11, the time is nearly here to tune into Xbox and Bethesda's Developer_Direct showcase, which is set to take place on January 25, 2023 at 12PM PT/ 3PM ET / 8PM GMT. To watch live, all you have to do is head to Xbox's YouTube (opens in new tab) or Twitch (opens in new tab) channels, or Bethesda's YouTube (opens in new tab) or Twitch (opens in new tab) channels when the show starts.

To make it even easier, we've also embedded one of the streams below, so you can just bookmark this story and come back to it at showtime to watch live.

Thanks to a recent blog post (opens in new tab), we already know that the Developer_Direct will feature presentations from the people working on the games featured. This includes several minutes of gameplay from Redfall thanks to Arkane Austin, a look into the PvP multiplayer experience in Minecraft Legends from Mojang Studios, a glimpse of 2023's major Chapter update for The Elder Scrolls Online from Zenimax Online Studios, and finally more Forza Motorsport gameplay from Turn 10 Studios.

The only thing we're definitely not seeing is anything on the upcoming Bethesda RPG Starfield , a move that confused fans before it was revealed that Starfield will get a "standalone, deep dive" showcase after Xbox Developer Direct . Since Xbox and Bethesda have clearly laid out what will appear in the show, it's unlikely that we will get any major surprises this time around.