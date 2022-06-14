Here's how to watch the Xbox and Bethesda Extended Showcase

Xbox and Bethesda are hosting another showcase today (June 14) that promises new trailers, deep dives into the games previously announced, and dev talks. Already excited to tune into this presentation? Find out exactly how to watch the Xbox and Bethesda Extended Showcase below.

Following on from Sunday’s Xbox and Bethesda Showcase, which featured a tonne of upcoming games that are set to be released within the next 12 months, the two companies are doing it all over again - just in a much more low-key fashion.

Streaming live from the official Xbox YouTube account (opens in new tab), fans should aim to tune into the showcase for 10am PT / 1pm ET / 6pm BST and expect it to last for around 90 minutes.

According to the official Xbox website (opens in new tab), this showcase will feature: "New trailers, take deeper looks at the news from the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase, and speak with some of your favourite game creators." Going from what we saw during the last showcase, fans should look forward to likely seeing more on the likes of Redfall , Starfield , Forza Motorsport, Microsoft Flight Simulator, and others.

There’s no way of knowing if this showcase will reveal anything totally unexpected, but considering the modest nature of this presentation - I wouldn’t hold your breath for as many big announcements this time around. That being said, if you’re looking forward to any of the games previously announced, it’ll definitely be worth tuning in to get a little more info on the upcoming titles.