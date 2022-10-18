Here's how to watch the Silent Hill showcase

If you're eager to know what the future holds for Silent Hill, then you're in the right place. Here's how to watch the Silent Hill Transmission livestream.

Much to the delight of survival horror fans, earlier this week, Konami announced it's hosting a livestream event that will focus on the future of its long-dormant horror series Silent Hill. In a teasing tweet (opens in new tab), the publisher said, "The latest updates for the Silent Hill series will be revealed."

To find out exactly what that means, you'll need to visit Konami.com (opens in new tab) on October 19 at 2pm PDT / 5pm EDT / 10pm BST. The tweet doesn't make any mention of other video platforms, such as YouTube or Twitch, so Konami's site is seemingly the only place you'll be able to watch the Silent Hill Transmission.

As for what to expect, well, since Konami is going to all the trouble of putting together a presentation, it's likely got something substantial up its sleeve. The publisher has been silent regarding its plans for the series for many years now, although rumours have been circulating that multiple Silent Hill projects are currently in the works, including a Silent Hill 2 remake by Bloober Team.

Also fuelling speculation that Konami is on the verge of announcing Silent Hill's big comeback is Masahiro Ito, one of the creative minds behind the original Silent Hill trilogy. Yesterday, the Pyramid Head creator made a series of tweets (opens in new tab) seemingly counting down to the showcase.

While we're all eager for a new game announcement, it's best not to get our hopes too high just yet. Konami has, of course, been more focused on pachinko machines than video games for the past few years and is now getting into Web3 and Metaverse development for some reason. Still, whatever it is the publisher's got planned for Silent Hill's future, we don't have long to wait to find out.

