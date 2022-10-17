We're finally getting a Silent Hill showcase later this week

Silent Hill developer Konami has revealed that it will be holding a showcase this week to share "the latest updates" on its horror series.

Revealed on Twitter (opens in new tab), on Wednesday, October 19, at 2PM PDT / 5PM EDT / 10PM BST, Konami will be hosting a 'Silent Hill Transmission' which will feature "the latest updates for the Silent Hill series." Exactly what will feature in this showcase hasn't been revealed but thanks to a series of leaks over the last few months, we do have a slight idea.

In your restless dreams, do you see that town? The latest updates for the SILENT HILL series, will be revealed during the #SILENTHILL Transmission on Wednesday, October 19th, at 2:00 PM. PDThttps://t.co/8Knoq9xYsaOctober 16, 2022 See more

As pointed out by one Twitter user (opens in new tab), it's possible that Konami has big plans for this stream as evidenced by the fact it promoted the showcase on the Japanese Silent Hill account (opens in new tab) - which hasn't been used once since 2014. Just like the tweet says, Konami appears to want to get fans watching this presentation, potentially because they have things to announce.

So what are the leaks saying? Well, just last week the Silent Hill film director Christophe Gans revealed once again that Konami has "several" Silent Hill games in development "as we speak." According to Gans: "There are several teams on [the games]" which will eventually go on to "revive the franchise." This isn't the first time Gans, or anyone else, has hinted at multiple Silent Hill games being in development so it would be safe to assume that we could be seeing one of these as soon as this Wednesday.

We could even go as far as assuming that the Silent Hill game that was recently rated in Korea , titled Silent Hill: The Short Message, could be the exact one fans will be seeing during the event. In case you missed it, last month the Korean rating board gave the mysterious game its classification in the country, but sadly, didn't reveal anything else about it. Konami has also launched a new Silent Hill portal on its website (opens in new tab), for now, all it tells us is that the showcase is due to happen later this week.