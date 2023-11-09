Here's how to watch the Golden Joystick Awards 2023

Wondering how to watch the Golden Joystick Awards this year? You’ve come to the right place.

The video game awards show takes place at London’s Royal Lancaster Hotel this Friday, November 10, at 8am PT / 11am ET / 4pm GMT. The whole shebang will see 23 awards given out, which is a record for the show. Baldur’s Gate 3 and The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom lead the way with five nods each, and there are plenty of familiar faces on hand to dish out the awards – from Marvel’s Spider-Man 2’s Yuri Lowenthal to Final Fantasy 16’s Ben Starr.

The good news, though, is that there are oodles of options to watch the show from the comfort of your own home. On that, here’s how to watch the Golden Joystick Awards for 2023.

How to watch the Golden Joystick Awards

You can watch the Golden Joystick Awards by tuning into YouTube, Twitch, Steam, Bilibili, Facebook, TikTok, and Twitter at 8am PT / 11am ET / 4pm GMT on November 10. You can also watch the event through GamesRadar+, PCGamer, and TechRadar Gaming.

And there will be plenty to see, too. This year’s Golden Joysticks features over 115 games, studios, hardware, and actors represented in 20 award categories, with a public vote deciding how things pan out. That includes the ‘Ultimate Game of the Year’ and ‘Studio of the Year’ categories. Two awards – ‘Critic’s Choice’ and ‘Breakthrough Award – are voted by critics. While some more recent releases haven’t met the September 29 cut-off for various categories, plenty feature elsewhere. Alan Wake 2 and Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 are in contention for the ‘Ultimate Game of the Year,’ for example.

You can see all the Golden Joysticks 2023 award categories and nominees here.