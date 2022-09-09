Here's how to watch the Disney & Marvel Games Showcase

If you're wondering how to watch today's Disney & Marvel Games Showcase, you've come to the right place.

The Disney & Marvel Games Showcase is kicking off later today (September 9), and the action begins at 1pm PT/4pm ET/9pm BST. You can catch the full showcase as it unfolds live on YouTube (opens in new tab) or Twitch (opens in new tab), directly through Disney's official channels.

We don't know how long the showcase will run, but we have a pretty good idea of which games the pair will show off. We'll see updates on the forthcoming Marvel's Midnight Suns, which was recently delayed into 2023, as well as the brand new Disney Dreamlight Valley.

The latter launched earlier this week and is now available in early access form via Xbox Game Pass for console and PC users. Our full Disney Dreamlight Valley review called the new game a "foundation for something rather special," and it could be that this new Disney showcase will announce new features coming to the game soon.

However, we'll also be hearing about some brand-new games we haven't yet seen. One of these is guaranteed to be the new game that Uncharted veteran Amy Hennig is heading up at Skydance New Media, which has previously been described as a "narrative-driven, blockbuster action-adventure game."

In fact, just earlier today, it was reported Hennig's new project is actually a World War Two game starring both Black Panther and Captain America. If the new report is accurate, it could be that we'll be seeing this game later today.

