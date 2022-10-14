Here's how to watch Minecraft Live 2022

The annual Minecraft event kicks off tomorrow (October 15) and if you're wondering how to watch Minecraft Live 2022, we've got you covered.

As detailed on the official Minecraft Live webpage (opens in new tab), the event is due to kick off tomorrow October 15, 2022 at 12PM EDT / 9AM PDT / 5PM BST. To tune in and watch the event as it happens, head over to the official Minecraft YouTube channel (opens in new tab) (or to make things even easier just watch the video embedded below) at that time or straight to the website linked above.

If this is the first time you're hearing about Minecraft Live, here's roughly what you can expect. During tomorrow's livestream we'll be getting the latest news on Minecraft as well as deep dives and the results of the mob vote winner. What is the mob vote winner, you ask? Well, each year the Minecraft community comes together to help developer Mojang "shape the game" by voting a new mob into the game. Fans can place their votes in-game from 12PM EDT / 9AM PDT / 5PM BST.

In other Minecraft news, one extremely dedicated Minecraft player has recently completed a project where they built the entire universe in-game. Yes, you read that right - the entire universe. The build was so impressive in fact that the official Xbox Twitter account shared it with the caption: "Go back to bed, nothing you do today will be this good." Which is just about the highest praise you can get on such an ambitious project.