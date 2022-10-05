This Minecraft genius has literally built the entire universe in-game

A Minecraft player has built the entire universe in-game, and even Xbox can't believe what it's seeing.

YouTuber ChrisDaCow has gone above and beyond in Minecraft 's Creative mode by recreating the whole universe. We're talking a Black Hole, Nebula, Solar System, the lot. The incredibly impressive build has been shared to both Reddit (opens in new tab) (where it already has 110k upvotes), and Twitter (opens in new tab) - with the official Xbox account retweeting it and adding: "Go back to bed, nothing you do today will be this good." Which is pretty high praise, honestly.

go back to bed, nothing you do today will be this good https://t.co/mref3pPMmYOctober 5, 2022 See more

In the short video, ChrisDaCow shared small glimpses of their universe alongside a fitting soundtrack, which makes the whole thing feel even more epic. They did however also break down exactly how they managed to complete such as task in a separate video. In a bizarre turn of events, the YouTuber starts the video by jumping out of an airplane explaining that this is how they attempted to get a good look at Earth.

According to the video, this obviously wasn't a good enough technique so ChrisDaCow then decided to go for the much easier option and just looked at a globe. With this, they then measured the location of each continent to perfectly replicate the planet. This wasn't accurate enough for our Minecraft builder though, as they then set about coloring each of the continents the exact same colors as they appear from space, which ended up taking three days to do. Talk about dedication.

After this, ChrisDaCow then set out to create the rest of the Milky Way including Mars, Venus, Mercury, all the other planets in our solar system, and the Sun. They did have to make Earth - and the smaller planets around it - 700,000 times smaller than they actually are though if they were ever going to fit into the build. Saturn was particularly difficult to sculpt and it ended up taking ChrisDaCow a whole day just to perfect the rings surrounding it.

So much more went into this project than what we've mentioned in this story, so make sure to watch ChrisDaCow's video to understand just how big of a build this is.