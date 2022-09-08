Minecraft Live's next mob vote is happening in-game

Developer Mojang has provided the first formal details on what to expect from Minecraft Live on October 15, including a big change for how the next mob vote will go down.

This year's mob vote will take place in-game via a "special Bedrock server," Mojang says in the announcement (opens in new tab). Even if you don't have access to Bedrock, you'll also be able to vote via the Minecraft launcher or on the official site. Previous mob votes had been handled via Twitter.

We don't yet know what the Bedrock server will look like, or what the choices for the mob vote will be. Historically, Mojang has offered three potential mobs for voting, and introduced players to each option in the days leading up to the event. This year, voting will start on October 14 at 9am PDT / 12pm EDT / 5pm BST, exactly 24 hours before the Minecraft Live broadcast.

While today officially marked the announcement of Minecraft Live 2022, the devs already confirmed the October 15 date in a stream (opens in new tab) a few weeks ago. During that broadcast, they also noted that they plan (opens in new tab) to "make sure the features we show have come really far in the development process," referencing announced features that did not end up appearing in recent updates like Caves and Cliffs or The Wild.

Even with a more cautious approach to this year's announcements, this year's event should provide plenty of information on what to expect from the next major Minecraft update.

One player recently had a particularly wild adventure, spending 2,500 hours walking to the end of Minecraft and promptly dying.