Here are some of the weirdest gaming deals this Prime Day that will make your eyes roll

With the wider Prime Day deals coming in and dropping the prices of great tech and games, we also see the discounts on some of the weirdest and most wonderful - and downright cringeworthy - gaming items out there. We've collated some deals on items you might not have ever thought to look for or buy but since they're discounted, it might be worth picking them up anyway.

You can find some of the best discounts we have ever seen on hardware and other tech bits during these Prime Day gaming deals with price cuts on devices, controllers, headsets, and even TVs. There really is something for everyone this Prime Day so be sure to sink your teeth in before the sales come to an end later today.

It's worth noting that you need an Amazon Prime membership to take advantage of some of these deals. If you don't already have an active subscription, don't worry, you can find a link for a free 30-day trial further down the page.

(opens in new tab) Do Not Disturb I'm Gaming Socks | $4.99 $3.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $1 - Although only a one-dollar saving, this equates to a full 20% off of these socks. A great cringe-worthy birthday gift or just a cool novelty item? Well, maybe neither but at least they're cheap if you're on the hunt for a cheap pick-me-up.



(opens in new tab) Bisead Gaming Pillow Cover | $9.58 $5.75 at Amazon

(opens in new tab)Save $3.83 - This 40% saving on this pillow cover is a great saving, but the cushion isn't the most tasteful at all. It might just about be at home in a gaming room; but also, please note that this does not come with filling - it's just a cover.



(opens in new tab) Jekeno Glow in The Dark Blanket | $29.99 $23.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $6 - My eyes! The goggles do nothing! This is a 20% saving and an all-time low price on this glow-in-the-dark gaming blanket. Use it to keep warm during your late-night gaming sessions or to immediately identify yourself as a fan of all things tacky.



(opens in new tab) Erosebridal Green Blue Gamepad Bedding Set | $40 $28 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $12 - Even worse than the blanket above is this controller-themed bedding set. Just look at it. If you've always wanted a giant green and blue controller in the middle of your bed - is a sentence we didn't think we'd be writing - then here's your chance to get that while also grabbing a 30% saving.



(opens in new tab) Can't Hear You I'm Gaming Water Bottle | $19.99 $15.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $4 - This 20% discount on this water bottle brings it down to almost $15, so if you've got 16 bucks to burn then...well, here you go. Adopting a variation on the really cringe-worthy 'I can't something you, I'm gaming' slogan, this is as bad as all the rest of the products that also adopt it. Still, a functioning water bottle though, right?



(opens in new tab) Kubik Letters Game Room Sign | $20.50 $10.25 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $10 - At 50% off, this neat little sign is handy to let people know when you're busy - said no one, ever. What's wrong with just talking to people? Anyway, It also comes in different themes so if you must have it, you can rep your favourite console while also decorating your room...



More of today's best Prime Day deals

Free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime

(opens in new tab) Try out a 30-day Amazon Prime free trial (opens in new tab)

If you want to get your hands on the best Prime Day Fire Stick deals then an Amazon Prime membership is the way to go. Fortunately, you can try out the service risk-free for 30-days risk-free. A subscription costs $14.99 / £7.99 per month, should you want to keep the Amazon benefits rolling once the trial time is done.

Today's best video game deals

If you'd rather pick up a new video game this Prime Day then here are today's best deals, these are updated every 30 mins so you know you're getting the best price.

If you want to continue your research and take it up a notch, check out the best TVs for Xbox Series X, best Xbox Series X monitors, and the top Xbox Series X wireless headsets that we've rounded up too.