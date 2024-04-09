Helldivers 2 soldiers' Automaton-dismantling victory is bad news for Trophy hunters who need to wait for their return to Platinum the shooter

With Helldivers 2 players having vanquished the Automatons, achievement hunters are realizing they technically can't fully complete the game.

Over the past weekend Helldivers 2 players came together to crush the Automatons once and for all, and have even made significant progress in pushing back the Terminid hordes. At the time of writing, the Automaton forces have been entirely eliminated from the shooter, meaning you can no longer go to war against the robotic forces.

There's a problem with this. As the player points out on Reddit just below, it's now technically impossible to attain the 'Let's call it a draw' Achievement/Trophy in Helldivers 2, because you can no longer find a rampaging Hulk to shoot both the arms off of. The Major Order to liberate all Automaton planets has almost worked too well.

'Trophy hunters' on PlayStation platforms aren't exactly new, and you can bet there have been a fair few Helldivers 2 players deliberately trying to unlock every Trophy and bag the prestigious Platinum Trophy for Arrowhead's shooter since it launched earlier this year. These hunters must feel pretty defeated right now by this development.

However, with this Achievement/Trophy revolving around the Automaton forces so heavily, it's pretty much a guarantee that the robotic hordes will be back in Helldivers 2 at some point. It's not like Arrowhead would just make a trophy completely unobtainable for players from a certain point onwards - that would really rile some players up.

The responses to the Reddit post above are filled with players thinking along the same lines. "I've no doubt that the automatons will return one day to threaten managed democracy," writes one comment. Others are speculating that the Galactic War could reset once it's been 'completed,' as was the case with the original Helldivers' ongoing galactic campaign.

Plenty of players are already bracing for the next devilish twist from Game Master Joel. The single developer in charge of the Galactic War surely has some horrible development up their sleeve at some point soon. Just like Joel previously paused the exosuit mech rollout thanks to Automaton forces last month, so too can they strike back against players celebrating their victory against the robots.

Elsewhere, a new Helldivers 2 patch remedies the mission-crashing bugs that nearly derailed the Automaton war effort's finale, just in time for the next Major Order.