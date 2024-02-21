Helldivers 2 players think they’re getting mechs soon, as well as a faction from the original game

Helldivers 2 players are expecting some exciting new additions to the shooter soon, and they're hoping it's related to mechs and a returning faction.

The third-person shooter may have had its fair share of server and matchmaking issues , with some still needing to be ironed out to keep up with the demand, but that hasn't stopped Helldivers 2's developer Arrowhead Studios from finding new ways to spice up the game for its players. Although the team's main priority is to get as many people into the game as possible - they've already increased the player cap to 450,000 - there are a few things in the works for us to look forward to.

As highlighted by Rock Paper Shotgun and The Loadout , it seems like Arrowhead plans to reintroduce the first Helldivers' Illuminate faction to the sequel. This theory hasn't been confirmed yet but stems from some in-game news broadcasts that mention things like "Illuminate sightings" - referring to the aforementioned enemy faction. If you haven't played the first Helldivers, you might want to familiarise yourself with what could be coming to the game soon.

A hint that's a little more concrete comes from an Arrowhead dev. Over in the official Helldivers 2 Discord server, one dev gives an update on the status of mechs in the game. "Mechs [have] been good to go for a while," the developer reveals. "There's still some additional polishing being done by people who can't assist with server issues." The second half of the message certainly makes it sound like mechs could be coming to Helldivers 2 sooner rather than later.

With everything that's been going on with Helldivers 2 lately, it's hard to believe that it's only been out in the world for just under two weeks now. It hasn't been all bad either, despite a lot of players struggling to get into the game's servers, Helldivers 2 has still managed to overtake Destiny 2 and Starfield to become the biggest Steam launch from PlayStation or Xbox Studios.