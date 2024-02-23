Helldivers 2 is nearly doubling server capacity, but one lead warns that still might not be enough

The latest Helldivers 2 patch has raised the server cap again, but Arrowhead Game Studio's CEO says this likely won't eliminate wait times - just make them "more bearable."

Arrowhead Game Studios has launched patch 1.000.12 , which features a bug fix and raises that all-important server cap. The shooter's server cap has been troubling players since the game's release just over two weeks ago. The team has been rolling out improvements pretty consistently, but there's still work to be done, as the studio's CEO reminded fans following the patch's release.

"We have updated the max CCU cap to 700,000," Johan Pilestedt writes in a tweet. "Unfortunately, we expect the CCU to reach that level. We believe that the wait times will be much more bearable." The CEO's tweet then ends by telling fans that the team will be doing some "final improvements" ahead of the weekend to ensure a smooth next couple of days.

Previously, just a few days after Helldivers 2's release, Arrowhead managed to increase the server capacity from 250,000 total to 360,000 total , but as Pilestedt said at the time - this still wasn't enough to meet player demand. Now, just 11 days later, it's increased by a further 340,000 - that's almost double what it was this time last week. No wonder the Helldivers 2 team is "completely exhausted" but "very, very pleased" with its success.

It's not just the server capacity that Arrowhead has been working on. In the last two weeks, the Helldivers 2 developer followed in Palworld's footsteps and revealed it would soon be hiring more staff to keep up with player demand. As well as this, the team also answered several players' requests and has started kicking any AFK players that are idle for 15 minutes out of the game.

While all of this is going on, other members of the Arrowhead team might just be working on adding mechs and maybe even a returning faction to Helldivers 2.