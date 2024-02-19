As Helldivers 2 servers stretch beyond their limits, players beg Arrowhead to kick the AFK troopers taking up space

Helldivers 2 fans are camping out in the game's menus for hours on end to preserve their spots, and some players are calling for the developer to deal with it.

Over the past weekend, Helldivers 2's server capacity was increased to 450,000 players in an effort to preserve stability. Despite this, developer Arrowhead Game Studios still said it was "struggling to keep up," and login issues have abounded all weekend.

Now, players are drawing attention to those who are camping out in the game for hours, and even days, on end. The Reddit post below, which takes messages from the official Helldivers 2 Discord, showcases how players are leaving themselves logged into the game to camp their spots in the servers.

This obviously means that plenty of Helldivers 2 players are being locked out of the servers by people who aren't doing a darn thing. This has led to some players, like the one below, calling for AFK players to log out of Helldivers 2 so that others might get their fair turn at spreading democracy through the galaxy.

One Twitter user even reached out to Helldivers 2 game director Johan Pilestedt to ask that Arrowhead kicks out players who are doing nothing for hours and days on end. Somewhat surprisingly, Pilestedt says that he's actually mentioned this to the team at Arrowhead.

Agreed, I have already mentioned this to the team.February 19, 2024 See more

There's no confirmation it's actually happening, but Arrowhead could well be kicking out players if they're inactive for a certain amount of time in the future. Considering the Helldivers 2 devs are busy trying to keep the game afloat right now, we'd say not to expect this anytime soon, if at all.

Check out our guide to the best weapons in Helldivers 2 for tools to deal with the Terminids and horrible robots.