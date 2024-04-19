Helldivers 2 fan dreams up in-depth Assault missions pitch that the game's director calls "crazy similar to a prototype objective from some years back"

Helldivers 2 's creative director has responded to a fan-made pitch for some new objectives that could be added to the popular third-person shooter, and it turns out that developer Arrowhead already tried out a very similar idea years ago.

One Helldivers 2 fan account on Twitter recently shared a mock-up concept of what assault missions could look like if they were added to the game, to deliver sweet liberty straight to the doorsteps of the Terminids and Automatons. It suggests, for example, that Helldivers could be tasked with fighting their way through an armored Automaton fortress, before activating terminals to get rid of its shields so that a Hellbomb can be dropped on its core. Similarly, they pitch the idea that players could blast their way through Terminid-infested mountains and call down a Termicide Injector, which would need to be defended until they extract.

Fellow Helldivers thirsty for more bug and bot-related violence are loving the ideas, and perhaps it's the popularity of the post that's encouraged director Johan Pilestedt to weigh in on the matter. "This is crazy similar to a prototype objective from some years back," he shares.

This is crazy similar to a prototype objective from some years back 🤣April 19, 2024 See more

Unfortunately, the director doesn't elaborate on this any further to explain why the prototype didn't make the final cut, or give us any indication as to whether it could be included in the future. There's a definite demand from players for Arrowhead to add more objectives to the game, though, with a recent poll on the official Discord server finding that the majority of voters (36%, or 44,278 people) want the developers to prioritize "different objectives, modifiers, biomes, and planets."

With that said, Arrowhead is also aware that many fans want the studio to focus on rolling out bug fixes instead, as the number of known issues remains particularly high . However, Pilestedt has explained that it's not so simple as being able to drop everything to work on fixes, but he's "sorry for the sloppy mistakes we've made as of recent."

Helldivers 2 players managed to completely smash through the Major Order to squash two billion Terminids in just 12 hours , but there are some concerns that it might not have been tracking kills accurately.