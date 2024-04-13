Helldivers 2 dev suggests restarting the game to fix a pricey new ship upgrade bug, confirms the team is "investigating a fix"

A brand new and incredibly expensive Helldivers 2 Ship Module upgrade is currently bugged, while one developer recommends simply restarting the game.

Helldivers 2’s Democratic Detonation Warbond introduced a bunch of things that go boom - including an explosive crossbow that's a friendly fire hazard in shaky hands - to help divers in their ongoing war against the Automatons. To further boost the Botdiver effort, developer Arrowhead Studios also added four new Ship Module upgrades.

These new Modules are all tier-4 upgrades, meaning they'll cost you a debilitating amount of Requisition Slips and samples, so, the fact that one of them is bugged stings extra hard.

"Some of you have reported that the Ship Module upgrade Superior Packing Methodology isn't working properly after being purchased," community manager Twinbeard explained in the game's Discord channel yesterday. Arrowhead is supposedly "investigating" the issue and "looking into a permanent fix," but for now, restarting the game seems to be your best bet at resolving the bug.

Later on in the day, community manager Baskinator reiterated that the team is "aware that the upgrade is still not working and we're currently investigating a fix for it."

Resupply boxes should fully refill support weapons with the maximum number of magazines after players purchase the Superior Packing Methodology, but alas, that hasn't been the case for many divers. In-universe, the upgrade is supposed to "authorize an 8-week crew training course in Superior Packing Methodology." I suppose Arrowhead could just blame the bug on lazy box packers or something something socialism.

The new Helldivers 2 Warbond introduced an armor kit with the wrong passive bonus attached, which Arrowhead are also working to rectify.