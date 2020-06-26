Ron Perlman reveals he was asked to return in Hellboy reboot

Ron Perlman has shared that he declined a role in the recent Hellboy reboot. The original Big Red revealed that he was asked back to play the eponymous anti-hero, but declined due to the fact director Guillermo del Toro wasn’t involved.

“The only thing that’s stopping the third Hellboy film is the fact that Guillermo [del Toro] is one of the busiest guys in the business,” Perlman told ComicBookMovie.com. “The reboot was something I had the opportunity to participate in and decided that the only version of Hellboy I’m interested in is the one I do with Guillermo and so in walking away from it I truly walked away from it, and haven’t seen it or heard much about it.” The actor added, “I wished them well, but it was not in my bailiwick.”

It’s certainly heartwarming to hear Perlman stand by his longtime collaborator del Toro, after the pair created cult classics with critical acclaim in the form of 2004’s Hellboy and it’s sequel Hellboy II: The Golden Army. Unfortunately, the same can’t be said for the 2019 reboot directed by Neil Marshall. The movie was poorly received , and Total Film’s own Chris Schilling called it “disjointed and messy in every sense.” While some may give Stranger Thing’s David Harbour the benefit of the doubt as the lead, Hellboy won’t be making our list of best superhero movies anytime soon.

If Academy-award-winner del Toro’s schedule ever clears up, maybe Perlman will give him a call and we’ll get the finale to a trilogy nearly two decades in the making. Though we won’t be holding our breath, as the director is currently in pre-production on five – yes, you read that right: five – projects, including adaptations of Pinnochio and Roald Dahl’s The Witches.

Scary stories with morals – he definitely has a type.