Hearthstone's Tombs of Terror solo campaign is now live

The first and second chapters of Hearthstone's newest solo campaign are out now and bringing along dual-class heroes, new bosses, new unique Twists, and a bunch of other cool things for fans of the deck-building digital card game.

Tombs of Terror 's first chapter, The Lost City, tasks Hearthstone's first dual-class hero, Reno Jackson, with overcoming the odds and stopping the hell-bent Plague Lord of Murlocs from world destruction. Reno and the first chapter of the Tombs of Terror campaign are free, while the second, third, and fourth chapters will be paid updates.

"Buried under the sands of Uldum for countless eons, the League of Explorers has clashed with the first of the terrible Plague Lords in the Lost City of the Tol’vir. Reno has secured his hat, strapped on his Gatling Wand and, in his usual fashion, is diving headlong into the Lost City to battle the Plague Lord of Murlocs! The Plague Lord of Murlocs has slipped some slimy friends into the decks of both players and bosses. Draw a “Surprise! Murlocs!” card to summon a random number of Murlocs onto your board."

Tombs of Terror is the latest in a line of content drops coming to Hearthstone's most recent expansion, Saviors of Uldum . As mentioned earlier, the first chapter is free, and subsequent chapters can be purchased together in a bundle for $15 or individually for $7 each. Every new chapter introduces a new member of the League of Explorers.