The Cyber Monday beacons have been lit, so it's my duty to inform you that right now, you can get one of my favorite pieces of Lord of the Rings merch for $50 cheaper.

Earlier in the year, I fell in love with DROP's Lord of the Rings keyboard range, and I'm currently testing the Elvish model for a review. These keyboards are incredibly special because firstly, they look incredible. Secondly, they let you type in your Middle Earth language of choice. Seriously - if you want the keys on your board to be in Dwarven runes, Elvish characters, or even the black speech of Mordor (which I will not utter here), those options are available to you.

And in a special offer for Cyber Monday, these gorgeous mechanical keyboards can be yours for only $149 at DROP, which gives you a 25% saving from their usual $199 price tag. Even the new Rohan model which has English symbols and is slightly easier to scan at first glance is on sale, so don't wait any longer if you're searching for last-minute Cyber Monday gaming PC deals.

The more I use this DROP + ENTR keyboard, the more I appreciate it, because not only does it look absolutely stunning on my desk, but it feels lovely to type with. The surface of the keys has an almost papyrus-like texture to them that makes you feel as though you're spending hours pouring over old maps.

Admittedly, it takes some getting used to - my brain did have some trouble picking up the Elvish characters for a week or two (My dyslexia probably didn't help with that, in fairness). Regardless, now I'm used to the characters I can fully appreciate the board for what it is, and I swear it's actually increased my typing speed.

DROP + LOTR Elvish Keyboard | $199 $149 at DROP

Save $50 - I entire héru -o i rings range -o limba's keyboard na- on offer símen... *AHEM*, sorry, I got carried away with my Elvish there. The entire LOTR range is on offer here, so if you'd rather have a darker colorway, check out the rest of the collection. Here, you can enjoy the light of the trees while you type on beautifully designed Elvish keys. Buy it if: ✅ You're a LOTR fan

✅ You want a keyboard that feels as good as it looks

✅ You're hunting for a Christmas present for a LOTR nerd like me. Don't buy it if: ❌ You struggle to touch-type and the characters will confuse you. Price Check: Only at DROP

As mentioned, the entire LOTR range is on sale at the moment, but with the clock ticking on Cyber Monday gaming deals for another year, I wouldn't advise you wait too long. Plus, this sale has been kept secret, and kept safe for most of the day, so if word gets out, it might get harder to find stock. These are notoriously popular bits of Lord of the Rings merchandise, after all, so you want to make use of the discount while it's available.

It should be noted that if you already own a DROP keyboard, these special edition LOTR keycap sets also come separately so you can apply them to your own product.

Also in the sale, you'll find the aforementioned Black Speech version, the Ringwraith model, and multiple Dwarvish keycap sets. Perhaps most beautiful of all though, there are DROP + LOTR desk mats that you can just tell have been illustrated so lovingly. For me, the best merch is the stuff that oozes adoration for the source material, and that's what I love about DROP's LOTR selection. Those desk mats are going for $29, so they might be a bit more affordable if you can't quite make up the funds for a keyboard just now.

