Harvestella has one of Final Fantasy 14's most-cherished memes

It looks like Square Enix’s new farming game, Harvestella, features one of the Final Fantasy 14 community’s favourite Endwalker memes, a big ol’ slab of low-poly grapes.

A popular Final Fantasy 14 streamer stumbled across the blocky fruit while checking out the chill Rune Factory-like, swiftly taking to Twitter to share what he found, naturally. A purple chunk of grape in a stripped-back farming RPG may not appear out of place to many, though its resemblance to a popular Endwalker meme has delighted Final Fantasy 14 fans.

Hey @SquareEnix, really appreciate this @FF_XIV_EN reference you've got in Harvestella.Ignore the wheat text, that was separate.

Back when Endwalker first launched, fans who did manage to make it through the MMO’s lengthy queues eventually came to a new area called Labyrinthos, where oodles of scholars raise animals and grow fruit in preparation to flee the planet as it nears collapse. It’s all very serious, though the quality of the Sharlayan native’s grapes soon caught the eye of players.

The sheer a u d a c i t y of this model of grapes in Endwalker. #FFXIV #ffxivendwalker #ffxivmemes

Square Enix eventually clarified (opens in new tab) that Labyrinthos’ grapes looked more square-like as the polygon count was lowered to alleviate system memory usage in the area. Unfortunately, that did mean the grapes didn’t look as nice as those found in another place, so the developer bought graphical parity to both sets of fruit in a patch.

Regardless of whether fans had actually seen the low-poly grapes in-person or enjoyed the memes while waiting in the queue, everyone more or less came to the same conclusion; this was a total disaster.

Labyrinthos’ grapes still don’t look at blocky as they once did, though fans can rest assured knowing that Harvestella has some truly low-poly grapes for all to enjoy.

Elsewhere, Final Fantasy 14 fans are working on a VR mod that will let you get weirdly close to characters.