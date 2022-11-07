Final Fantasy 14 VR mod will let players get weirdly close to characters

Final Fantasy 14 is getting a VR mod for PC, and it's entering alpha surprisingly soon.

Announced just below for the first time earlier this month, it turns out the talented modders behind the VR port for Half-Life 2 have now turned their attention to Final Fantasy 14. The result is a weirdly elegant VR port which allows players to literally step into the world of Eorzea in both first and third-person modes.

🔥 Upcoming Final Fantasy XIV VR Mod 🔥The extremely talented modders Marulu & Streetrat who worked on HL2 VR have been working on a full 6DOF VR mod for one of the best MMOs, FF XIV.The mod will support 1st & 3rd person, motion controls and more! Alpha releasing soon! pic.twitter.com/SX4XZtjcDuNovember 4, 2022 See more

We can see the player character getting a little too close to other Final Fantasy 14 characters in the brief trailer above. If there was any doubt players would use this mod to invade the personal spaces of characters like Estinien, this trailer emphatically answers that question.

Earlier today on November 7, the Twitter account above posted a follow-up tweet, revealing that the VR mod would be entering public alpha in roughly two weeks from now. If you happen to have a PC and a VR rig ready to go, this should be one mod well worth paying attention to over the coming weeks and months.

Somewhat worryingly, November 6, 2022 just happened to be the date of the Sword Art Online incident, where thousands of players got trapped in VR devices and were unable to return to the real world. Let's hope Final Fantasy 14 players are able to willingly back out of their headsets when this mod launches later this month.

If you're returning to Final Fantasy 14 after an absence, you've just missed the in-game Halloween festivities, which actually took place over Halloween this year for a change.