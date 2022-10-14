Final Fantasy 14's Halloween event is actually in time for Halloween this year

All is right in the world once again, as Final Fantasy 14's Halloween event is actually happening during the real-life Halloween season this year.

As you might remember, last year's Halloween event was conspicuously delayed all the way to January of... this year, well past the time your Jack-o'-lanterns were to be replaced by Christmas trees and eggnog, and even beyond that.

This year, Square Enix (opens in new tab) is hosting its spooky proceedings from Wednesday, October 19 at 1:00am PDT to Tuesday, November 1 at 7:59am PDT. Event details are somewhat similar to years' past, with Haukke Manor being thoroughly adorned with sneering pumpkins big and small and basking in a moon-lit glow that's equal parts sinister and mischievous. The city-states and residential districts around Eorzea will also be decorated for Halloween. You'll want to speak to the Genial Guiser by Mih Khetto's Amphitheatre to visit the area, and be sure to snap a few photos!

As with previous years, the Final Fantasy 14 Halloween event has a main quest with seasonal rewards; in this case a creepy "Wake Doctor" glamour, a caged wisp interior decoration, and an emote that lets you eat pumpkin cookies to your heart's content. Just talk to the Adventurers' Guild investigator in Old Gridania to get started.

Another returning tradition is the ability to transform into various NPCs via the unsavory imp lurking around the Haunted Manor. This year, the roster has apparently expanded to include Valens van Varro, the main antagonist from Shadowbringers ' mech-inspired Sorrow of Werlyt questline. Here he is lurking in the background of this otherwise joyous celebration of All Hallows' Eve:

(Image credit: Square Enix)

ICYMI: The Final Fantasy 14 community was recently stunned to hear a 6,500-hour veteran had just discovered an 11-year-old feature. Now that's spooky.

