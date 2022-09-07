Harry Styles is caught in a 1950s love triangle in new trailer for My Policeman

Amazon Prime Video has released the first official trailer for My Policeman starring Harry Styles.

The film, based on the bestselling novel of the same name by Bethan Roberts, stars Styles as a closeted policeman in 1950s Brighton who marries a schoolteacher named Marion (Emma Corrin) and begins an affair with a museum curator (David Dawson). At a time when being gay is forbidden, the secret threatens to ruin their lives.

My Policeman is directed by Michael Grandage from a screenplay penned by Oscar-winning Philadelphia writer Ron Nyswaner. The movie is told over two timelines, and Linus Roache, Gina McKee, and Rupert Everett play an older version of the trio in the 1990s.

"This love is all-consuming, I pity people who don't know what it feels like to be this in love," Styles can be heard saying in the trailer, though we don't know which lover he's referring to.

The film marks the pop star's second leading role, the first being Don't Worry Darling – which just had its global premiere at the Venice Film Festival among a plethora of other interesting events. Styles also briefly appeared in the post-credits scene of Eternals, introducing himself as Starfox to Angelina Jolie's Thena.

My Policeman will premiere at the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival before heading to theaters on October 21 and landing on Prime Video on November 4. TIFF will honor the ensemble cast with a Tribute Award for acting, the first time the category has ever been presented to a group of performers rather than an individual.

For more, check out our list of the most exciting upcoming movies in 2022.