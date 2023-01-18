Exclusive: new Harry Potter Funko Pop lets you visit Hagrid's hut

If you've ever wanted to visit Hagrid's Hut, GamesRadar+ can exclusively reveal a new addition to the Harry Potter Funko Pop range - a diorama set based on Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone. (Or the Philosopher's Stone, if you're from the UK.)

Featuring figures of Harry, Ron, Hermione, and Hagrid himself against a backdrop depicting the groundskeeper's home, this Harry Potter Funko Pop recreates the moment where they arrive to find Hagrid warming a (very illegal) dragon egg on the fire.

Officially called Funko Deluxe Pop! Moment: Hagrid's Hut, the set is available to pre-order now for $60 from the official Funko site (opens in new tab).

Much like previous Funko Deluxe figures, this one has the Pops stuck to a display base. However, it shakes things up with a vacuum form background to give a 3D effect. It also includes a protective case and stand stamped with the movie title, so is a nostalgic slice of memorabilia for fans of Harry Potter merchandise.

Here's the full product description, and a closer look at the set itself:

"Hagrid’s Hut is cluttered but cozy and Pop! Ron, Pop! Harry, Pop! Hagrid, and Pop! Hermione are here to keep you company. Broaden your Wizarding World collection with this Deluxe Pop! Moment of Hagrid waiting for his dragon egg to hatch. Pop! figures are adhered to backdrop to ensure scene integrity and ease of display. Approximate dimensions of protective case: 18”W x 13.25”H x 4.75”D."

Announced as part of the third annual Funko Fair, Funko Deluxe Pop! Moments: Hagrid's Hut will launch later this year.

It won't be the only reveal coming over the next month or so; the Funko Fair virtual event takes place over three days (January 18, January 25, and February 1), and it provides info on new products from across the Funko range.

It's been a busy few weeks for merch; alongside more info on Disney Lorcana (where Hades has had one hell of a glow-up), the first official D&D Lego set has been revealed and an Indiana Jones Monopoly is coming. D&D Nerf blasters are on their way too.