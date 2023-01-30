Harrison Ford responds to Ke Huy Quan's Oscar nomination

Harrison Ford had kind words for former co-star Ke Huy Quan about his Academy Award Nomination.

Quan was nominated for Best Supporting Actor for his portrayal of Waymond Wang in Everything Everywhere All At Once.

"I'm so happy for him," Ford told Screenrant (opens in new tab). "He's a great guy. He's a wonderful actor. He was when he was a little kid, and he still is. I'm glad. I'm very happy for him."

Quan and Ford starred alongside one another in 1984's Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom, with Quan playing the explorer's young sidekick Short Round. The two reunited at last year's D23 Expo for the first time in 38 years, resulting in a sweet photo that went absolutely viral. Ford immediately recognized Quan and gave him a big hug.

"When I wrapped my arms around him, all those wonderful memories I had on the set came flooding back. It felt so comfortable. It was amazing, and he's an amazing man – one of the most generous men on the planet."

The actor also took home the Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actor, delivering a moving speech about how afraid he was that he would never move on beyond being a successful child actor. He thanked directing duo the Daniels for the opportunity to "try again."

Ke Huy Quan is next set to appear in Loki season 2 later this year. Indiana Jones 5 will be released on June 30, 2023. Everywhere All At Once is back in select theaters for a limited time only.

