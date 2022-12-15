Harrison Ford gives his heartwarming reaction to Ke Huy Quan's acting comeback

Harrison Ford has reacted to Ke Huy Quan's acting comeback in the mind-bending multiverse movie Everything Everywhere All at Once. Ford and Quan starred together in Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom; Short Round was Quan's first ever acting role.

"Yeah, it was great to see him," Ford told Uproxx (opens in new tab). "I mean… I've had the opportunity to see the film. He is really terrific in his movie. And I'm so glad to see him… and what he has become. I'm so happy for him. He's such a happy guy, too." When Uproxx mentioned that Quan could get an Oscar nomination for the part, Ford responded: "And well deserved! Well deserved."

Ford and Quan recently reunited at D23, while Ford was in attendance for Indiana Jones 5 and Quan for Loki season 2. Quan shared a picture of the duo to Instagram and later revealed more about just how that Indy and Shout Round reunion came about.

"As I get closer, he turns and points his finger at me, and he has that classic, famous, grumpy Harrison Ford look," the actor told reporter Kyle Buchanan. "I go, 'Oh my gosh, he probably thinks I'm a fan and he's gonna tell me to not come near him.' But he looks and points at me and says, 'Are you Short Round?' Immediately, I was transported back to 1984, when I was a little kid, and I said, 'Yes, Indy.' And he said, 'Come here,' and gave me a big hug."

He added: "When I wrapped my arms around him, all those wonderful memories I had on the set came flooding back. It felt so comfortable. It was amazing, and he's an amazing man – one of the most generous men on the planet."

Indiana Jones 5 releases June 30, 2023, while Loki season 2 doesn't yet have a release date. While you wait, check out our guide to all the other upcoming major movie release dates for everything else there is to get excited about.