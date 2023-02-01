Harrison Ford reveals why he came back for Indiana Jones 5

Harrison Ford has opened up on why he chose to reprise one of his most iconic roles in upcoming sequel Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.

"I always wanted to do it. I wanted to do the rest of the story to see the end of his career," Ford told Variety, before confirming that he won't be donning the famous Fedora again in the future. "It's the last time for me," he said.

Directed by Logan's James Mangold, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is set to be a star-studded affair, with Boyd Holbrook, Shaunette Renée Wilson, Thomas Kretschmann, Phoebe Waller Bridge, Mads Mikkelsen, and Antonio Banderas all attached. John Rhys-Davies is on board to play Sallah, a character from the previous films, too.

Specific plot details have yet to be revealed, but we do know that the movie is predominantly set in 1969, against the backdrop of the United States and Soviet Union space race.

"There should be moments along the way when you learn things. [Solo: A Star Wars Story] may have certainly been a learning moment," Kennedy shared with the aforementioned publication back in 2022. "Some people have talked about how, well, maybe Solo should have been a TV show. But even doing Solo as a TV show without Harrison Ford as Han Solo ... It's the same thinking. Maybe I should have recognized this before. We would never make Indiana Jones without Harrison Ford. Having just finished the fifth movie, I can tell you, there wasn't a day I wasn't on set where I wasn't like, 'Yes – this is Indiana Jones.'"

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny releases in US cinemas on June 30, 2023. While we wait for its release, why not check out our list of the best upcoming movies heading our way throughout 2023 and beyond.